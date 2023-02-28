Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 5.2%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 14,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 628,296 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

