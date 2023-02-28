Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.47 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 858,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,972. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,881 shares of company stock valued at $384,571. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.