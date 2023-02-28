Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.22.

OMCL stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 858,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,964. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,881 shares of company stock valued at $384,571. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $22,291,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

