Ontology One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.43 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Ontology has a market cap of $223.88 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.38 or 0.06965124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00074217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.