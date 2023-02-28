Oppenheimer Cuts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $4.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TBLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,139 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

