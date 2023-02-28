OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 3.9 %

OPHC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

