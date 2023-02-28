Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.1% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 1,474,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

