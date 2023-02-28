Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

