Orchid Price Hits $0.0936 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00219127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

