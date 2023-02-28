Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Up 521.7% in February

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 521.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GOFPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.42. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.28.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

