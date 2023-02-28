Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $93.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

ORA stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

