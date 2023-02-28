Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

TSE OR traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,278. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.58.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $615,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

