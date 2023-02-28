Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

