Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $284,997.32 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,169.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00407273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00089706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00653331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00572560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00178244 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,101,026 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

