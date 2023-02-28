Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 5.4% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 571.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 32,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,314 shares of company stock worth $39,882,865. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.32. 1,756,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,573. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,570.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

