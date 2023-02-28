Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

