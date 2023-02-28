Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 10,114 Shares

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $103,162.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PWP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 200,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,622. The stock has a market cap of $882.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

