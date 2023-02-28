Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 10,114 Shares

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $103,162.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
PWP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 200,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,622. The stock has a market cap of $882.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.