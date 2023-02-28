Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.87 million. Perficient also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.

Perficient Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.15. 85,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.44.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

