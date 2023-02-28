Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 71,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Alliance Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Institutional Trading of Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Perficient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,422 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.