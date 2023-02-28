Perth Mint Gold Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,446.85 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $1,446.85 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for $1,807.73 or 0.07690304 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

