Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.