Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. American Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

