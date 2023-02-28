Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.11.

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

