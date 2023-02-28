Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $77.75 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $77.75 million and $67,208.86 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00188723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00072295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

