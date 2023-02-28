PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) vs. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Financial Contrast

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% Southern Copper 26.26% 33.63% 15.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -8.03 Southern Copper $10.05 billion 5.58 $2.64 billion $3.42 21.20

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PolyMet Mining and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 3 3 2 0 1.88

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $57.86, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Summary

Southern Copper beats PolyMet Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment is involved in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.