Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

