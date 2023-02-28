PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,173. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 339,853 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,224,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 305,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 180,881 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

