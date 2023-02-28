Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.5 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PMREF stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.37. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

