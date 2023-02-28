Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.72. 31,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 140,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prime Medicine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,738,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

