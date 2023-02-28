Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.