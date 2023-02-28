PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

