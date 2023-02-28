Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.43 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
