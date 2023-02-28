QUINT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $949.88 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005072 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $949.88 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00421041 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.26 or 0.28459617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011115 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.