Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 1,118.1% in February

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 1,118.1% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ QNRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

