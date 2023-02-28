Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.