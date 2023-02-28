Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.85 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.01300622 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013616 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034502 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.38 or 0.01653286 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1,563.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

