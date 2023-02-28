Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 242.4% in February

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 242.4% from the January 31st total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rail Vision Trading Down 4.8 %

RVSN stock traded down 0.08 on Tuesday, reaching 1.59. 116,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.53 and a 200-day moving average of 1.04. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of 0.40 and a twelve month high of 3.14.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

Rail Vision Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.