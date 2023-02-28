Rakon (RKN) One Day Volume Hits $24,393.03

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $59.29 million and approximately $24,393.03 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

