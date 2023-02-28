RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

RCI Hospitality stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. 9,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

