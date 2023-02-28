Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 428,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

