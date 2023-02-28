Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 428,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.25.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
