Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) versus BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Critical Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $113.12 million 3.19 $36.92 million $5.14 9.78 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.62 $6.92 million N/A N/A

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Red River Bancshares pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 32.63% 14.54% 1.18% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Red River Bancshares and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

