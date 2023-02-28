Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the period.

Reliance Global Group Stock Up 3.4 %

RELI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

