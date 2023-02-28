Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Forward Air (FWRD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD):

2/15/2023 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Forward Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Forward Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Forward Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. 150,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

