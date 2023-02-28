Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 28th (ABNB, ADDYY, APD, ATR, BRMK, CELH, DVDCF, ERJ, GNNDY, HMC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 28th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $144.00 price target on the stock.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $124.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

