Reviewing Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) & Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adamas One and Brilliant Earth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 68.81%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Adamas One.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group $442.16 million 1.11 $1.53 million $0.20 25.60

This table compares Adamas One and Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas One.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas One and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas One N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group 2.90% 26.03% 8.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 86.3% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Adamas One on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas One

(Get Rating)

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15 showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.