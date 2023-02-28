Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $78.07 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $78.07 million and approximately $421,194.72 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

