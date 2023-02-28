RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

