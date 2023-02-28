Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,030.88

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $34,030.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00041563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00218151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.44 or 0.99998070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

