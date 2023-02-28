Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

