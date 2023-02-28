Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON RR traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.75). 73,648,610 shares of the company were exchanged.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

